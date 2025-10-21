Concerned driver calls out disturbing trend at EV charging stations: 'This is why we can't have nice things'

A conversation can go in a very different direction once someone drops a controversial opinion.

That's how it went in the r/tulsa subreddit after a user shared their observation of some compromised chargers at an Aldi location, questioning if vandalism was in play.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It looks like someone came and cut off all the power cords," they reported back. "You could see all the fun colors of the wires, so [it] doesn't look like a maintenance work up."

"It was thieves cutting them for scrap metal," a much-upvoted user theorized. "The same area keeps losing its streetlights for the same reason."

It's definitely true that many EV stations are the victims of copper theft. That can be a lucrative scheme for low-level criminals. The user's hypothesis was not debated much in the subreddit, but a takeaway from another was.

"This is a major reason I won't get an EV — can't rely on charging stations to not be looted by methheads," the user wrote. "This is why we can't have nice things."

There's no disputing that charging station vandalism can understandably frustrate drivers, and discourage on-the-fence drivers like that poster from making their next car an EV. Whether it's thieves or anti-EV activists trying to make a point is somewhat immaterial.

However, the poster's hard stance on getting an EV earned them some rebukes from the community.

"I do a ton of road tripping in my EV and honestly I've never personally encountered a station that was damaged like this, nor a station that was just down outright," a user shared.

"It's a near non-issue if you charge at home," a different user countered. "Also realize we have over 100 DC charging plugs in the metro and this was just a few of those."

It's true that EV charging infrastructure is growing, and home charging remains the gold standard for EV drivers. That second point is of little solace for those dependent on public stations like renters.

It would be bad news for the planet if these irritating instances hinder EV adoption, which can lower our collective reliance on dirty energy sources that heat the planet. Despite their warts, EVs are far better for the planet over their lifespan than gas-powered vehicles.

A user shared a wise sentiment when it came to EVs and irritants like public charger vandalism.

"Don't let perfect be the enemy of good," they wrote.

