Dunkin' customer slams breakfast chain after confronting store employees over concerning dumpster scene: 'It seriously made me upset'

A Dunkin' customer shared a photo of dozens of discarded donuts dumped behind a Dunkin' store.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post shared to r/DunkinDonuts, a banner reading "Our donuts are made from scratch daily" hangs above a heap of uneaten baked goods strewn on the ground behind a fence.

The user said they asked staff about donation programs and were told the store had none. One manager claimed that giving food away could "get [them] in trouble."

"Shame on you Dunkin'. Not sure if this is a company or franchise rule but it seriously made me upset seeing all the wasted product," said the original poster.

Many commenters expressed similar disappointment and experiences.

"I used to work for Dunkin' back in 2010 and we did it then too. What doesn't sell gets tossed," said one commenter.

"A lot of restaurants do this. America produces more food than we consume - surprisingly! So no, Dunkin' is by far not the only one," said another.

Why is food waste important?

Food waste comes with a high cost. Throwing away uneaten items wastes the water, energy, and labor it took to make them. Once discarded, food breaks down in landfills and releases methane, which contributes to the Earth's overheating.

The environmental impact is just one side of the issue.

At the same time that food is trashed, millions of Americans struggle to afford groceries. Especially with the increasing instability of weather patterns, food harvests are less reliable, and shelf prices for everyday items are rising.

Is Dunkin' doing anything about this?

Dunkin' has not issued a public statement about this specific incident. Commenters pointed out that policies can vary by location, especially since Dunkin' operates on a franchise model. Some stores may take extra steps to avoid waste, like offering leftover food to customers near closing time.

There are laws that protect businesses from liability when donating food, such as the federal Good Samaritan Food Donation Act. Still, individual stores may avoid donating due to confusion about legal risks or quality standards.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Plenty of companies have found ways to reduce waste without legal trouble. Kroger, for example, donated food after a power outage instead of discarding it. Trader Joe's took similar action after a refrigeration failure, choosing to donate food instead of throwing it away.

Some Dunkin' locations reportedly partner with Too Good To Go, an app that sells leftover food at a discount. Expanding programs like this could help reduce waste while still generating some revenue.

Composting is another key option. If food cannot be donated, composting prevents it from releasing methane and gives it a new purpose. Cities, businesses, and even individuals can reduce landfill waste by turning scraps into useful soil.

As climate pressures grow and food prices climb, reducing waste becomes more important than ever.

