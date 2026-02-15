Passerby shares photos after making stunning discovery in store dumpster: 'You have got to be kidding me'

A dumpster diver on Reddit shared a haul that dreams are made of.

The pictures posted on r/DumpsterDiving included drawer organizers, candles, cutting boards, and dishware, all untouched in their original packaging.

"Just like Christmas at the Happy Decorating Store," the original poster said.

The poster explained they hit the store dumpster three times in one week and filled their car each time. They even added that they got panicked over having too much stuff since they don't resell.

In the end, they gave much of it away. Neighbors were invited to browse through and take what they needed. Blankets went to local dogs, and kids got new organizers for their toys. This kind of haul spotlights how much perfect merchandise gets tossed.

Dumpster diving can have real upsides for the wallet and the planet. Divers often find perfectly safe and usable products, from packaged foods to furniture and books, helping slash personal spending.

For example, one diver found a valuable lamp beside a dumpster, and another diver found a brand-new computer monitor.

The activity also reduces waste. According to the USDA, roughly 30% to 40% of U.S. food is discarded, so rescuing damaged or surplus items keeps them out of landfills.

However, newcomers should tread carefully. Dumpster diving is legal only where bins are on public property. Never climb into locked or fenced dumpsters or ignore "no trespassing" signs.

Covering up is also recommended. Gloves, long sleeves, and sturdy shoes can ward off cuts or germs. Carry a flashlight or phone and use hand sanitizer after handling discarded goods.

Commenters were amazed by the find, with one saying, "Nice save! The cutting boards are really nice and would make great gifts. I've spent good money on some of these exact items."

Another noted, "Oh, what a good job saving all that from the landfill!"

A third said, "OMG, you have got to be kidding me! This is an amazing haul. Happy for you!"

