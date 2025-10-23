Dumpster diver shares photos after making incredible discovery just in time for Halloween: 'Unbelievable'

Going dumpster diving is perhaps one of the easiest ways to score free holiday decor, but it also highlights a deeper issue with stores throwing away tons of products that could have been donated or discounted rather than being dumped in a landfill.

What happened?

One Reddit user posted photos of their incredible megahaul from Marshalls in the r/DumpsterDiving community. The items included Halloween decorations, such as ghost-shaped plates, at least nine holiday-themed coffee mugs, several sets of ghost and pumpkin appetizer plates, candles, and candy. In total, these items probably would have cost them at least $100, if not more, so they definitely hit the jackpot.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I tried to grab everything I could but there was so much stuff!" the original poster wrote. "I tried to go back and ran into 2 friendly divers though, so luckily it's not all going to the landfill."

Users were impressed by their finds and thankful that the goods wouldn't go to waste.

"It's unbelievable that they just throw all that stuff out," one commented. "Such gross waste."

"Wow! I'd be hugging all those things," another Redditor shared. "Good job keeping that out of the landfill!"

"Someone is all set!" a third said.

Why is retail waste concerning?

Retail waste is a significant issue throughout the year, but it tends to increase around the holiday season when shoppers purchase larger quantities of disposable items. According to Link Retail, the retail industry discards approximately $2 billion in products annually in the United States, with packaging accounting for a significant portion of the waste.

As for Halloween specifically, Americans spend nearly $2.4 billion on decorations — often made of plastic and other synthetic materials — every year, according to EcoBlvd. Most of these items will end up in landfills, leaching harmful chemicals into waterways and the soil. They also release potent heat-trapping gases that contribute to rising temperatures and more extreme weather.

Retailers often promote single-use plastic decorations for major holidays to drive sales, but the environment usually pays the price if the products aren't recycled or donated after use.

Is Marshalls doing anything about this?

While Marshalls does not disclose information about what stores do with holiday waste specifically, it does list sustainability goals on its website, including aiming to divert 85% of operational waste from landfill by 2027. It also has recovery and recycling centers for reusable items such as hangers, cardboard, and plastics.

In the r/TJMaxx subreddit, someone asked what happens to all the unsold holiday decorations, and several employees replied that they are either heavily discounted and donated, thrown in the dumpster, or put in a trash compactor to avoid liability.

It seems that each store has its own policies regarding extra holiday inventory, and it's likely the one the OP went to marked the items down before deciding to toss them if they didn't sell. However, the images shared by the OP highlight the need for major companies like Marshalls to do more to prevent the total amount of unnecessary waste they generate.

What else are companies doing to reduce waste?

Some major retailers, such as Target and Walmart, offer big discounts on seasonal items, and Goodwill accepts unwanted Halloween decor, costumes, trick-or-treating bags, and more.

Speaking of secondhand stores, thrifting is a great way to save on Halloween costumes while also benefiting the environment by conserving resources. Donating unused costumes and creating DIY decorations from common household items are simple ways to reduce holiday spending and make a positive impact on the planet.

