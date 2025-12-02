Dumpster diver shares photos of stunning Christmas haul found in CVS trash: 'Couldn't believe my luck'

"Took almost an hour to grab all of it."

Believe it or not, dumpster diving is a great way to save money on essential items and even holiday knick-knacks, and the practice is becoming more popular as prices rise for many goods.

Unfortunately, the fact that so many people are scoring huge hauls from retailers' dumpsters also points to a major issue with wasteful company policies.

When a dumpster diver got a car full of early Christmas presents from a CVS dumpster last year, it may have been their lucky day, but it was shocking to see how much the store threw away.

What happened?

In the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, the poster shared their incredible finds, including boxes and bags full of Christmas cards, gift bags, wrapping paper, and dozens of gift cards they planned to sell later.

They also found tons of dairy items like coffee creamer and almond milk that were still cold, so they left them in an insulated bag for other dumpster divers who might pass by.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Took almost an hour to grab all of it, couldn't believe my luck," the OP wrote in the caption.

One user suggested a creative use for the unsold gift cards.

"Buy a guitar pick cutter, and make them out of the gift cards," they wrote. "Then sell on Etsy or whatever."

"I'm glad you saved all that Christmas stuff," someone else said. "I hate the waste of perfectly good things."

"Gift cards aside, the waste is appalling," a third shared. "All those greeting cards & other items."

Why is retail waste concerning?

Retail waste is already a major problem worldwide, but it's especially bad around the holidays, when shoppers buy more and stores have excess inventory.

According to the U.K.-based waste management company Waste Direct, retailers typically generate 30% more waste around Christmastime each year, and much of this ends up in landfills.

Business Waste reported that only one in four Christmas cards is recycled, and while paper isn't a major environmental concern, many cards also contain plastic and other materials that are harder to break down and can leach harmful chemicals into the soil and water supplies.

When companies throw away items rather than donating or discounting them, consumers often have to pay more as businesses try to recoup losses.

Is CVS doing anything about this?

According to CVS' website, the company aims to liquidate, donate, or recycle unsold seasonal items when possible. In 2024, its merchandising teams worked with manufacturers to reduce excess inventory, resulting in a 4% increase in donations.

But CVS could likely do more to reduce its holiday retail waste, as a viral TikTok video demonstrated.

In 2023, a video creator visited a CVS in New York City and found large piles of discarded Christmas-themed blankets, toys, socks, bows, dog beds, and even small plants.

They made good use of the unsold items by handing them out to people passing by, but the store could have likely donated most of them instead.

What else is being done about business waste?

Retailers around the globe are taking steps to cut waste. The sporting goods store Decathlon announced an eco-friendly campaign earlier this year that offered customers a gift card for each tent they returned.

Additionally, 7-Eleven in Australia has started upcycling old employee uniforms into stretch beanies.

On that note, shopping with companies committed to sustainability is a great way to save money while benefiting the environment. If you're looking for planet-friendly Christmas cards, there are several companies that will help you spread cheer the "green" way.

