Major sporting goods retailer stuns customers with game-changing refund program: 'It simplifies doing the right thing'

The largest sporting goods retailer in the world is offering a unique promotion to revolutionize how consumers can do their part to reduce waste.

According to The Independent, Decathlon has launched No Tent Left Behind, an environmentally conscious campaign that offers customers a full refund in the form of a store gift card for a Decathlon tent that is returned during summer.

While the retailer has previously offered similar promotions, this year marks the first time that every Decathlon tent is included.

From June 9 to Sept. 14, customers can buy any of the store's tents and use them for their fun summer activities. When they're finished using their tent, they can then bring it back to any Decathlon store with their proof of purchase and receive their gift card.

TV and radio presenter and Decathlon spokesperson Vick Hope offered up a simple explanation behind the sporting goods retailer's offer: "Whether you're dancing at Glasto, on a hilltop, or roasting marshmallows with family, your tent deserves more than one weekend of glory. Decathlon's pledge is brilliant because it simplifies doing the right thing."

Tents left at music festivals have become an increasing concern in recent years, and it's one of the central reasons behind the campaign. According to a report by the Association of Independent Festivals, 250,000 tents are left at music festivals every year in the United Kingdom alone.

Camping tents are typically made from synthetic fabrics such as nylon or polyester, or from canvas. Since these materials are often selected for their durability, they can take an extremely long time to break down.

This can contribute to overcrowding in landfills as well as microplastic pollution. As nylon or polyester slowly breaks down, it can leach harmful chemicals into soil and waterways.

"What started with one tent has grown into a commitment across our entire range, driven by the public's desire to make more responsible choices," Decathlon sustainability leader Chris Allen said, per The Independent.

"This is about driving systemic change and changing camping culture for the better," he added.

