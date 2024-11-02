First-of-its-kind study uncovers jaw-dropping financial benefits of rooftop solar: 'Think of future value'

Many people are reaping the financial benefits of rooftop solar. As global temperatures rise, rooftop solar users should get even more value from these renewable energy sources.

Solar systems significantly reduce power bills for homeowners and last for about 25 years, according to University of Michigan News. However, those who continue to use their rooftop solar well into the future will see its value increase.

The team of U-M researchers considered household electricity bill savings plus income generated from selling extra electricity to the grid, minus installation costs.

Comparing these numbers, the study found that rooftop solar will increase in future value by up to 19%. One of the key reasons is the expected increase in demand for residential air conditioning due to rising global temperatures.

"It's important for households to think of future value when building solar," said Michael Craig, the study's senior author and assistant professor of energy systems at the U-M's School for Environment and Sustainability and of industrial and operations engineering at the College of Engineering. "If households do so, our findings indicate they would see even greater value from solar, and might decide to build more."

In addition to financial gain, homes and communities with residential solar may be less dependent on the grid, making them more resilient during extreme weather events, which have grown more severe and frequent as global temperatures increase.

"This is the first study to quantify the value of rooftop solar under climate change, and we show that households across the U.S. will realize greater cost savings from rooftop solar under future weather than under historic weather," explained lead author Mai Shi, a former U-M visiting doctoral student now at Tsinghua University in Beijing, per U-M.



