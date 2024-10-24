As seen on The Drew Barrymore Show: 3 easy tips to live 'greenly'

⚡🍳 Tip 1: Switch to an induction cooktop

Induction technology is having a big moment right now, and that's because it cooks twice as fast as a gas stove, and it's really easy to clean. But most importantly, induction cooktops don't emit toxic gases like gas stoves do.

Many people aren't aware that nearly 1 in 8 childhood asthma cases are associated with having a gas stove at home. Gas stoves produce methane, a toxic greenhouse gas that's 28 times more powerful than carbon dioxide, and release chemicals that are linked to an increased risk of heart disease, cancer, and respiratory illness.

If you do have a gas stove, don't panic! Just make sure you have good ventilation and are using the exhaust fan or opening a window when you cook.

But if you're looking to make an upgrade or do some home improvement, consider getting an induction stove — especially because you may be eligible for over $800 in incentives.

And even if you aren't fully ready to make the switch, you can get a portable induction cooktop burner for around $80 from brands like Duxtop, which many TCD teammates use (see here for a video) to cook everyday meals like mac and cheese in half the time.

👉 Get started here