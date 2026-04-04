DoorDash partners with restaurants in experiment to deliver food in reusable containers

The era of mountains of takeout trash may finally be coming to an end. Soon, your next delivery could arrive in a whole new way.

DoorDash has launched a new pilot program called DashLoop, aimed at cutting down on the single-use packaging that typically comes with food delivery, KTLA reported.

Rather than using disposable containers, participating restaurants send meals in reusable ones. Customers enjoy their food as usual, then drop the empty containers into designated return bins.

The program is currently rolling out in Half Moon Bay, California, where DoorDash is testing whether the system can work at scale before expanding to other cities.

If successful, DashLoop has the potential to set a new standard for food delivery nationwide.

The need is significant. An estimated 20 million tons of plastic — items like cups, plates, cutlery, and straws — are discarded each year, according to Business Waste. Most of these items are used for just minutes before ending up in landfills.

DashLoop's mission is to break that cycle, offering a solution that tackles single-use packaging waste at its source, KTLA reported.

The reusable containers themselves resemble standard plastic food storage containers. They are designed to be collected, cleaned, and reused over and over again. Return bins — labeled "Order. Return. Repeat." — are intended to make the process as simple as tossing something in the recycling.

For customers, the appeal is convenience without the guilt or mess. You still get the same delivery experience with far less trash piling up at home.

The initiative also highlights the role large companies can play in reducing waste. While individual actions matter, corporate-scale solutions can rapidly make more sustainable choices the norm.

DoorDash told KTLA it is closely evaluating results from the California pilot before determining next steps.

As the program suggests, even small shifts can drive meaningful, lasting change.

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