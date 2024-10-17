DoorDash partnership shakes up food delivery industry — here's how it might impact your next order

DoorDash has partnered with BioPak to make its delivery services more sustainable in Australia.

The food delivery company is allowing its merchants access to BioPak's expansive market of sustainable packaging at discounted rates to limit the use of plastic and other harmful waste, per BeanScene Magazine.

Australia set out new standards in packaging last year in an effort to reduce waste and the toxic chemicals used in packaging materials, reported Packaging Gateway. This partnership with DoorDash and BioPak allows small businesses to better adjust to these changing regulations.

Plastic packaging has become a major issue, resulting in massive pollution production and ending up in our oceans and natural habitats, negatively impacting wildlife. According to one study, plastic packaging accounts for 25% of all solid waste in Australia.

BioPak specifically offers packaging made from compostable materials that naturally break down rather than linger in our ecosystems, per its website. The company provides lots of information on the varying plastic bans in Australia, making it easier for small companies to keep track of what they may need to change.

While it is important to reduce waste at an individual level, major companies have a larger impact on production, which is why supporting eco-conscious companies is so important.

Examples of companies like DoorDash taking positive steps towards sustainability include REI, which is partnering to create more solar farms, and IKEA, which is committing to electrifying its entire delivery fleet.

Gary Smith, CEO of BioPak, stated that the "partnership with DoorDash is an important step in our fight to achieve a Zero Waste future," per BeanScene. He expressed that at BioPak, "We're committed to disrupting the traditional packaging model and creating compostable solutions that can be adopted by businesses across Australia …"

