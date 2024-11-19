This breathable, stylish athleisure is selling like hotcakes — and it's made from a surprising material

DoneGood's curated athleisure options often feature recycled materials that require less energy to produce than brand-new fabrics.

Looking to stretch your wardrobe and your values? DoneGood, an ethical shopping marketplace, is making it easier to shop for eco-friendly and socially responsible athleisure while turning consumer spending into a force for good.

With athleisure as one of its most popular offerings, DoneGood helps consumers find stylish and sustainable alternatives to traditional sportswear by promoting brands that use eco-friendly, often surprising, materials — such as upcycled fabrics.

Their mission is simple: Empower people to make purchases that align with their values, with a special emphasis on reducing waste and supporting fair labor.

Consumers wield significant power in driving change through their purchasing decisions. When you choose to support brands and products that align with sustainable practices, you're essentially voting with your wallet. This behavior sends a strong message to corporations that there is a demand for responsible and sustainable business practices.

As more consumers opt for products that prioritize sustainability, companies are more likely to innovate and implement practices that align with these values.

The marketplace addresses key issues in the athleisure industry, including wasteful production and lack of transparency in sourcing. DoneGood thoroughly vets over 130 brands on its platform, ensuring they meet strict ethical criteria, so consumers know exactly where and how their purchases are made.

From breathable leggings to eco-friendly tops, each item includes information on material sourcing and ethical manufacturing, so shoppers can feel confident in the quality and integrity of their athletic wear.

Beyond style, DoneGood's approach to athleisure benefits both consumers and the planet — making every dollar count toward sustainable fashion that doesn't compromise on style or comfort.

The environmental impact is also a major benefit.

DoneGood's curated athleisure options often feature recycled materials that require less energy to produce than brand-new fabrics. This reduction in resource usage helps prevent the excess pollution often associated with traditional sportswear. Their clothes combine innovative materials with sleek design, showing that sustainable clothing can be functional and stylish.

With a growing selection of athleisure and other goods, DoneGood continues to expand its impact, encouraging shoppers to view fashion choices as an extension of their values.

