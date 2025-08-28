Shopper outraged by ridiculous item purchased from store: 'Why is this allowed?'

Disposable vapes are designed to be discarded after a few days of use and are contributing significantly to the growing mountain of e-waste generated every day. Yet disposable vapes are becoming more and more popular, leading sellers to get more creative with their designs.

The excessive nature of disposable vape designs was highlighted recently by a shocked Redditor who shared an image of a disposable vape that their friend had purchased.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The vape has been styled to resemble a purse, featuring a material coating and a chain for a strap. The Redditor wrote, "People just throw this in the trash once it's out? Why is this allowed?"

Disposable vape litter is a big problem globally. Data from the CDC Foundation showed that in 2023, Americans discarded nearly 500,000 disposable vapes every day, equivalent to 5.7 vapes per second. Most disposable vapes are composed of plastic parts and electronics, which is causing a big increase in plastic pollution. Not only is this litter unsightly, but it can also cause issues such as flat tires on bikes and cars.

Despite claims that vaping is better than traditional smoking, it has still been linked to several health issues, such as lung damage and inflammation. As a result, vaping has been banned in several countries, including India and Mexico, according to U.S. News. Additionally, as of June 2025, disposable vapes can no longer be sold in the UK, as reported by the BBC.

Disposable vapes are also extremely damaging to the environment, which in turn impacts our health. Vapes contain lithium-ion batteries and circuit boards that, if not disposed of correctly, can leak toxic compounds such as cobalt and copper, polluting the soil and water. Sometimes, wildlife mistakes the vapes for food and ingests these poisonous chemicals, causing significant harm or even death.

Many commenters were disgusted by the extravagant vape, with one commenter writing, "They've always been awful, but this takes the cake."

Another added, "It's so ludicrous to throw away precious metals that can be recycled and so irresponsible just for a touch of convenience."

