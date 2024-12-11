Social media users question 'baffling' bath product recommended by Amazon: 'I saw this and rolled my eyes'

The comments section brought skepticism around the product's marketed purpose.

Single-use plastic bathtub liners are raising eyebrows on social media. Reddit users are bringing attention to the unnecessary waste created by these disposable tub covers marketed for "hygiene."

What's happening?

A Reddit user recently sparked a discussion after sharing photos of disposable bathtub liners being sold on Amazon.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Or you could WASH your tub. Bath tub liners, to 'protect' from bacteria/ germs in the tub," the poster wrote, calling attention to the wasteful nature of these single-use plastic covers marketed by seller AGPTEK.

The comments section brought skepticism around the product's marketed purpose. The product listing advertises the liners for use in salons, households, and hotels, suggesting regular disposal and replacement of these large plastic sheets after single uses.

"I saw this and rolled my eyes," one user said. "Maybe someone somewhere out there could use it who knows."

"This is baffling," another added.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Why is this concerning?

These single-use plastic bathtub liners represent the unnecessary waste contributing to our planet's mounting plastic pollution crisis. With perfectly good alternatives available (namely cleaning and sanitizing bathtubs by hand) these disposable covers serve no essential purpose while adding more plastic waste to our environment.

Regular cleaning with standard bathroom products sanitizes tubs without creating excess waste. The marketing of these liners plays into hygiene fears while encouraging people to skip proper cleaning altogether.

These bathtub liners will likely end up in landfills, where they'll take hundreds of years to break down (if they don't find their way into our oceans first).

🗣️ Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Is AGPTEK doing anything about this?

The Amazon seller AGPTEK, which offers electronic accessories and household items, doesn't appear to have any publicly stated sustainability initiatives or waste reduction goals.

The product listing focuses solely on convenience without addressing environmental concerns.

What's being done about single-use plastics more broadly?

Many companies and communities are taking steps to reduce their reliance on unnecessary single-use plastics.

Major hotel chains are shifting away from single-use toiletries in favor of refillable dispensers. Some cities and states have banned certain single-use plastic items, from shopping bags to straws.

Consumers are increasingly choosing reusable alternatives and supporting businesses that prioritize sustainability. Simple actions like properly cleaning and maintaining bathroom fixtures, using eco-friendly cleaning products, and avoiding unnecessary disposable items make a real difference.

For those concerned about bathtub hygiene, investing in quality cleaning supplies and developing a regular cleaning routine proves far more sustainable (and likely more cost-effective) than repeatedly purchasing disposable plastic liners.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.