Traveler shares 'perfect solution' to avoid headaches with packing tiny toiletries: 'Such a clever idea'

Staying organized while traveling can be a challenge. Thanks to sustainability expert Candice Batista (@candicebatista), you can neatly pack your toiletries and have a place for future food storage. Discover how you can use this genius, low-waste hack the next time you travel.

The scoop

Reduce your plastic waste with this simple traveling tip. The next time you're organizing your toiletries before a trip, consider packing them in a reusable food container.

Candice fills her stainless steel take-out tin with her toothbrush, reusable makeup wipes, and soap bottles. As she's on the go, her toiletries stay nice and organized in her suitcase.

Then, when she arrives at her destination and unloads her toiletries, she has a spare food tin. If she needs to pack a snack for the road or has leftovers from a restaurant, Candice uses the tin.

"When traveling, pack your toiletries in a reusable container that you can then use for snacks on the go and when eating out," Candice says. "This will help you avoid plastic take-out containers."

How it's working

Candice's hack is teaching internet users how to be smart about packing. By using a multipurpose item as a toiletry bag, you can save space in your suitcase.

This simple packing tip also helps travelers reduce their plastic use and waste. In 2018 alone, landfills received 27 million tons of plastic, according to a report by the Environmental Protection Agency. By swapping single-use plastics for reusable containers, you can keep unnecessary plastic waste out of landfills and our oceans.

As you continue to reduce your environmental footprint, consider using sustainable organizations to repurpose your unwanted items. Companies such as Trashie, GotSneakers, and ThredUp will extend the life of your products, keeping them out of landfills where they release harmful, planet-warming gases.

What people are saying

Instagram users were impressed with the simple hack and excited to use it on their next adventure.

"I love the idea of taking my own container to bring food home in!" one user wrote. "Probably much more sanitary as well!"

"Omg this is such a clever idea!" another Instagrammer responded. "So much more space efficient!"

"I love this tip and hack," one user commented. "Thanks for sharing a unique and low waste way of packing toiletries!"

"Perfect solution," another Instagrammer wrote.

