Pet owner shares photo of disappointing store product: 'What is the use?'

Reusable products are generally better for the environment than disposable ones because they create less trash and because fewer need to be manufactured, leading to lower energy use. However, there are some situations, such as hospital settings, where we may always need certain disposable products.

Other disposable products seem so useless, it's baffling that they're made at all (like disposable paper cutting boards). That's the type of item one shopper found when stocking up on pet supplies.

What happened?

This shopper posted about their experience in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, a community that's against all kinds of waste. "Disposable pet food bowls," said the disapproving Redditor above a photo of shelves full of 25-packs of Glad "for Pets" disposable feeding bowls. The bowls come in small and large sizes and are made of paper with a gray paisley pattern.

Why does a disposable pet food bowl matter?

Obviously, if a pet eats two or three meals a day, serving them in disposable cups will add up to an almost unimaginable expense compared to using a washable bowl. Plus, that 25-pack could be used in just over a week, with every single bowl taking up space in a landfill or cluttering up the ground in your neighborhood.

Meanwhile, users will have a worse experience with flimsy, lightweight paper bowls than they would with a metal, ceramic, or even plastic pet dish. "Anyone who has had a dog for five minutes knows that these are going to be tipped over and spew food or water all over the place," one commenter pointed out.

Plus, the stack of paper takes up space. "I feel like a metal bowl is more clean(able) AND more compact than a giant pile of these," said another user. "What is the use?"

Is Glad doing anything to make this product less wasteful?

Glad does get a few points for making the disposable pet food bowls from Forest Stewardship Council-approved paper. The package is marked "FSC Mix," meaning that the paper comes "from responsible sources" that don't contribute to deforestation. The bowls are also marked as recyclable.

What can I do to cut down on paper waste?

At home, recycling paper and cardboard instead of putting it in the trash is vital, since recycled paper is less resource-intensive and doesn't require cutting trees down. If the paper can't be recycled, it can still be composted to put it to good use.

Also, avoid single-use paper products when possible. Washing dishes in the dishwasher is better for the environment than either hand-washing or using up a stack of paper plates.

