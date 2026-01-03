Supply chain giant announces promising partnership with Tesla: 'Unlocks opportunities that were previously beyond the limits'

DHL has added its first Tesla Semi to its fleet of electric vehicles, marking a major step in the company's plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

In a press release, the supply chain giant announced that it was expanding its North American electric fleet after testing the heavy-duty EV for long-haul routes during a "successful pilot" in California.

During the trial period, DHL revealed that the Tesla Semi traveled more than 3,000 miles while averaging 1.72 kilowatt-hours per mile as it was hauling a gross combined weight of 75,000 pounds.

"Our pilot of the Tesla Semi exceeded expectations, proving its ability to efficiently haul a typical DHL freight over long distances on a single charge," said Jim Monkmeyer, president of transportation for DHL Supply Chain North America.

Tesla has reported a massive decrease in car sales throughout 2025. The company has fallen behind a number of competitors offering comparable vehicles at lower price points. However, the potential success of the Tesla Semi could be a welcome sight for the EV manufacturer.

According to DHL, the addition of the Tesla Semi now brings its fleet of Class 8 electric vehicles in North America to more than 150. The Semi has already been slotted into the company's rotation, traveling about 100 miles a day. The company expects the addition to reduce carbon pollution by 50 metric tons annually.

"Integrating the Tesla Semi into our fleet is an important step toward achieving our decarbonization goals and delivering more sustainable solutions for our customers," added Monkmeyer.

"With its range of up to 500 miles, the Semi unlocks opportunities that were previously beyond the limits of heavy-duty EVs, and we're excited to partner with Tesla to make that a reality."

For those who drive a standard EV rather than a big rig, charging at home can be significantly cheaper than using public chargers, offering hundreds of dollars in potential savings every year.

Qmerit helps homeowners who are interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers by providing free, instant installation estimates.

Installing solar panels can make the perfect pairing with your home charging station, saving you even more money over time. Charging your EV with your own energy not only keeps some of your money in your pocket, but it is also more dependable than relying on the grid.

You can check out TCD's Solar Explorer to connect with vetted installers that can help you save up to $10,000 on solar installations by curating competitive bids.

One Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, provides a wide selection of tools that can help you make the most of available incentives, find competitive bids, and even connect with local installers.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.