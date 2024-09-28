Thrilled shopper shares photo of high-value luxury item found at local Goodwill: 'What an absolute steal'

Using a scented candle to set a mood can be a lovely ritual and bring a comforting smell to your home. The luxury candle market has really taken off with tons of great-smelling options, some costing more than $100. And one lucky thrift shopper found the candle of their dreams on the shelves of their local Goodwill.

Sharing their find with the thrifting community on Reddit, one happy shopper showed off their incredible deal. The post includes several photos of a large candle in a deep red container. The side of the vessel has the brand, Diptyque, as well as the scent written on the side. The OP also included a picture of the price, a low $4.98, and a screengrab of the same candle on the brand's website showing it listed for $220.

Diptyque is a luxury scent brand with even their cheapest candles retailing for close to $50. This person was lucky enough to get a large candle from the brand for around a 98% discount.

Checking the shelves of your local thrift is the best way to get incredible deals like this. Shopping secondhand for just a fraction of your clothing purchases could save you around $100 a year. If you are lucky enough to get a good deal on a luxury item like a designer bag or a cult-classic kitchen appliance, your savings could grow dramatically. CBS News reported, "The sale of used clothes is expected to exceed $77 billion by 2025. That's more than double the amount from four years ago."



Not only is thrifting good for your wallet, but it is also good for the planet. Choosing pre-loved items keeps them out of landfills, which is particularly important in the U.S. where citizens "produc[e] 12% of the world's trash despite only accounting for 4% of its population," according to Roadrunner.

Once this candle burns down, the OP can turn the lovely vessel into cute storage for the bathroom.

Other thrifters were impressed with this find.

"Expensive candles are low key the best kept secret score at Goodwill," wrote one person.

Another commented, "I'm astonished at the notion of a $220 candle."

Someone else said, "That's actually fabulous! What an absolute steal though, hope you love it!"

