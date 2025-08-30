Major US airport could make stunning new addition: 'We must explore every innovative solution available'

Have you ever been stuck at the airport with a dead phone, overpriced snacks, and way too much time to think? Look around next time. Everything's humming — every light, every walkway, every oven behind every sandwich counter. Now ask yourself: How much power does it take to run a place like that, nonstop, every day?

Denver's wondering the same thing — and it's decided to throw a nuclear option on the table. Literally.

According to Interesting Engineering, the city just launched a $1.25 million study to find out whether a small modular nuclear reactor could safely and affordably power Denver International Airport. The research will take between six and 12 months and cover costs, safety, funding, and whether this idea makes sense once engineers and airport officials have examined it in detail.

Mayor Mike Johnston pitched it as part of the city's bigger climate goals. "As we work to make DEN the greenest airport in the world," he said, "we must explore every innovative solution available to meet the demands of a growing city and a changing climate." He described the project as a long-term investment in cleaner energy and future stability.

Airport traffic isn't slowing down. By 2045, officials estimate DEN will handle more than 120 million passengers a year. That's double the current flow — and all those terminals, gates, trams, and towers need to stay online no matter what the wind or sun decides to do that day.

Outside Denver, interest in small modular nuclear reactors is heating up. Sweden recently approved a test facility to explore their use. Westinghouse, meanwhile, is helping build a massive fusion reactor in France that shows how far nuclear design has come. A separate project is pairing nuclear systems with thermal energy storage to help balance power on demand.

Microreactors are in the mix, too. These smaller units are being developed to run with minimal oversight, making them possible solutions for disaster zones, data centers, or rural facilities. In China, researchers are testing portable nuclear units — compact designs that could bring power anywhere it's needed.

Still, DEN CEO Phil Washington wasn't selling hype. "We know that anything we would do would require significant investment and that SMRs are complex," he said. That's why the city is starting with a study, not a shovel.

"Very cool," said one X user.

"This is a cool idea. Expands the market beyond data centers and far-off operations," said another.

