Energy company makes breakthrough in quest to build miniature nuclear reactors: 'Already validated'

Brenmiller Energy is making a new version of its bGen™ Thermal Energy Storage system that helps small modular nuclear reactors adapt to changing grid needs, reported StockTitan.

This system tackles a problem faced by small modular reactors (SMRs), which create up to 300 megawatts of power using modular building blocks.

While SMRs offer steady power flow, they struggle to alter their output in response to changing grid needs. Brenmiller's new device solves this problem by retaining heat during low-use periods and releasing it when consumers need more power.

The company has proved this concept functions well in the real world. Brenmiller successfully installed its bGen™ system in Italy alongside Enel, a large European power company, to lower carbon output from combined heat and power units.

"We believe that our bGen™ system, already validated in real-world grid and industrial settings, is naturally suited to support SMR decarbonization with minimal modifications," Brenmiller Energy chairman and CEO Avi Brenmiller told StockTitan.

The heat bank has beneficial traits that may improve how nuclear plants operate. It can soak up heat without active control, handle changing power needs, and clear away leftover heat. These perks may boost energy output, plant safety, and adoption of this clean power choice.

Nuclear fission generates power by splitting uranium atoms, producing heat that converts water into steam, which in turn drives power-generating turbines. Unlike burning dirty fuels, nuclear plants don't emit carbon when running, which helps fight the temperature spikes and extreme weather events that result from heat-trapping pollution. However, nuclear fission does produce radioactive byproducts that require careful monitoring.

Brenmiller's news releases as governments warm up to nuclear power. The U.S. Department of Energy requested $900 million in funding for SMR plants, while the World Bank dropped its ban on funding nuclear projects. Several countries in Europe are reexamining nuclear as a way to slash their carbon output and generate the energy they need.

For your home or workplace, this clean tech development might mean lower power bills and fewer outages. Imagine keeping the lights on and your machines operating even when wind and solar power become unreliable.

However, some experts say we should be careful with cutting-edge nuclear tech. Many new reactor styles "do not offer obvious improvements over LWRs [light-water reactors] significant enough to justify their many risks," according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. Their study notes that while some designs might be safer in some ways, all pose new challenges that require extensive testing to solve.

