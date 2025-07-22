Researchers achieve remarkable feat using tiny nuclear reactor: 'The size of a fire extinguisher'

Reports from China about a fusion-reaction breakthrough are both fascinating and terrifying.

According to The South China Morning Post, the teacup-sized reactor in the so-called portable neutron gun has potential uses in the medical, aviation, and industrial sectors.

But its development happened at the Xi'an Modern Control Technology Research Institute in China's northwestern defense-industrial complex, and military applications are also a possibility.

"Unlike conventional fusion devices that require massive particle accelerators or magnetic confinement systems, the Chinese apparatus is the size of a fire extinguisher," Interesting Engineering's Kapil Kajal wrote.

Fusion reactions are a safer alternative to fission units that power about 440 systems worldwide. Those atomic devices provide about 9% of global electricity without heat-trapping air pollution, the World Nuclear Association reported. However, long-lasting nuclear waste and meltdown risks are concerns.

Unlike fission, which splits atoms to make energy, fusion slams them together to form new ones, creating power without lasting radioactive byproducts and with lower disaster risks, per the U.S. Department of Energy.

Sustaining fusion reactions usually requires large magnetic chambers called tokamaks. Experts around the planet have been trying to find a sustainable way to control the tough-to-harness reactions, because they can provide limitless clean energy.

Nuclear power draws a mixed bag of reviews. Critics cite its expense, slow development time, and inherent dangers. Proponents view it as the energy source of the future, claiming that misconceptions about waste and other risks skew perceptions about its potential. For its part, the byproduct comes in the form of ceramic pellets, not ooze-filled drums, according to the DOE.

The Chinese breakthrough holds promise for the best- and worst-case scenarios. It could help to identify fine cracks on plane wings or eliminate tumors with precision, as The South China Morning Post noted. However, as IE observed, the tech could also be used in advanced tactical weapons.

The gun leverages reactions between hydrogen and lithium in a portable device. It's being billed as a "first" in the sector. The elements are cheaper than alternatives used to generate reactions in other devices, according to IE.

"Powered by just 10 watts of direct current, the system uses a mechanical hammer to strike piezoelectric ceramics, producing nanosecond pulses of up to one million volts," Kajal wrote about the impressive invention.

The result is hard to imagine — 10 billion particles per second in a concentrated beam with neutrons that carry three million electron volts of energy, which is comparable to "emissions found in nuclear detonations," the report continued.

That's why the matter-penetrating device is both awe-inspiring and alarming. So far, there's no evidence that the gun is being weaponized, but its military development ties are of note. The device has sustained operation for 30 minutes during testing, according to IE.

At its best, the innovation could lead to reliable fusion energy, medical, and safety inspection tech that improves lives. Clean, safe nuclear energy doesn't produce heat-trapping air pollution, which the World Health Organization said is inhaled by almost everyone on Earth, causing lung, heart, and other health risks. Some studies have even linked dirty air to dementia.

