Officials reconsider energy policy put in place more than 40 years ago: 'It's ridiculous to exclude'

Denmark is taking a fresh look at nuclear power after 40 years of saying no, marking a huge shift for this renewable energy leader, the Guardian reported.

The Danish government plans to study the benefits of new small nuclear reactors despite already generating over 80% of its electricity from wind, solar, and other renewables.

"We can see that there is development under way with new nuclear power technologies — small, modular reactors," said Lars Aagaard, Denmark's energy and climate minister.

This move comes as many European countries show renewed interest in nuclear energy alongside their existing renewable projects.

Small modular reactors offer key advantages over traditional nuclear plants. Their compact designs allow them to be built in factories and assembled on-site, which may lower costs and shorten construction times.

The timing aligns with increasing demand for round-the-clock clean electricity. As countries work to decarbonize transportation, heating, and industry, they need reliable power sources that work when the sun isn't shining or wind isn't blowing.

Even tech giants such as Google are looking at small modular reactors to power their energy-hungry data centers with consistent, carbon-free electricity.

Denmark isn't alone in this nuclear rethinking. Spain might delay shutting down its seven nuclear reactors after a massive power outage, while Germany faces pressure to reconsider its 2022 nuclear ban following Russian gas supply cuts.

"Wind and solar are good as long as you have wind and sunshine. But you have to have a non-fossil base-load and it's ridiculous to exclude nuclear power in advance," said Anders Fogh Rasmussen, a former prime minister of Denmark. "My guess is that this is a process towards lifting the ban."

