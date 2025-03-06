Two auto giants make unexpected move that will have big impact on manufacturing operations — here are the details

A pair of automotive giants are taking another stride into the world of clean energy.

According to Electrek, Tesla and Honda are set to start buying power from a massive new solar energy farm in Texas that is expected to produce 300 megawatts of power. Honda has claimed 200 of those, while Tesla will take the other 100.

Delilah 1, which was constructed 140 miles northeast of Dallas, is part of a five-phase Samson and Delilah solar portfolio, which will be one of the largest in the United States when it's completed.

The two companies secured this power bump through Virtual Power Purchase Agreements, a contract through which a company agrees to buy power at a fixed rate from an off-site source, like a solar or wind farm. They own none of the infrastructure involved in that power generation, but the tradeoff is that the rates for that power don't change over time.

"In North America, Honda is nearing its goal of sourcing 100% of its electricity from carbon-free sources," said Daniel Bremer, carbon neutrality manager at American Honda Motor Co., per Electrek. "As we accelerate toward achieving carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities, our 200 MW VPPA with Delilah I Solar Energy Center will significantly cut CO2 emissions from Honda US auto manufacturing operations while adding more clean energy into the local grid."

The solar industry continues to grow in leaps and bounds around the world as countries seek alternatives to planet-warming dirty energy like oil and gas.

In Tibet, the world's highest solar farm has begun operation at 17,000 feet above sea level. In the Philippines, a massive project will see solar power generate enough energy for two million homes. And in Ohio, the state's first floating solar farm is being built that can power 260 homes for three months.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.