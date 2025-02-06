State rolls out first-of-its-kind solar facility with surprising feature: 'Enabled us to move forward'

You probably recognize solar panels on your neighbors' rooftops or when you pass by an unmistakable solar farm. However, did you know that solar has also appeared floating atop large bodies of water, too, such as on the Seine River during the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games?

D3Energy, a floating photovoltaic company, collaborated with Gardner Capital, a private solar energy investor, to carry out Ohio's first floating solar project with Del-Co Water, CleanTechnica reported. According to D3Energy's project page, the construction was finalized in spring 2024.

This large solar array comprises 2,600 panels that collectively put out 1.5 megawatts of solar power. According to research by the Solar Energy Industries Association, that is enough power to supply about 260 American households for three months.

In reality, the floating solar system is used to offset about 50% of the electrical consumption at the Olentangy Water Treatment Plant in Delaware, Ohio — a plant owned by Del-Co Water.

Floating solar has great potential to advance the renewable energy industry. It does not take up any land, making it highly suitable for cities and towns with limited space to participate in renewable energy production.

Its position in and on top of the water also provides three main benefits: cooling the system, reducing algae growth, and reducing water evaporation.

According to EnergySage, solar panels operate best at temperatures around 77 degrees Fahrenheit. However, solar panels can get as hot as 149 degrees. Increased temperatures reduce the amount of energy a solar panel can produce, according to Solar Reviews. A floating solar array's position in the water allows the system to stay cool and continuously produce energy.

As the large solar array sits on top of the water, it shields a section of the water from constant and direct sun penetration, reducing algae growth in the water and minimizing water evaporation.

"Floating solar enabled us to move forward with a substantial solar installation without encumbering any of our valuable ground which may be needed for future expansion. We were also pleased with the possibility of reduced growth of algae related to sunlight reduction," Del-Co Water CEO Glen Marzluf said, per CleanTechnica.

Folks were also quite excited to see this new development in the solar industry.

"Every little bit helps," one commenter wrote under the CleanTechnica report.

Another commenter replied: "Absolutely! Why aren't more places covering waterways with floating solar, particularly in deserts?"

"Looks great …. Well done to the company.. I hope in a couple of years they will expand the solar panels, it looks like theres room for 5x," one hopeful commenter wrote.

