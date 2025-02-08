  • Business Business

Record-breaking solar plant begins operation at nearly 17,000 feet above sea level: 'We are witnessing the future'

Projects such as this one prove that clean power is possible even in the harshest conditions.

by Rachel Beyer
Projects such as this one prove that clean power is possible even in the harshest conditions.

Photo Credit: iStock

A renewable energy project is showing that solar power can work even in the harshest conditions. 

The Huadian Tibet Caipeng PV-Storage Project, now partly running, sits at 5,228 meters (17,152 feet) above sea level in Tibet, making it the highest solar-plus-storage facility in the world. It has gained attention for its large-scale, cutting-edge technology, and clean energy supporters and social media users are praising the achievement.

Electrek reported that the second phase, a 100-megawatt solar farm, was finished ahead of schedule in just 155 days thanks to preinstalled mounts and on-site assembly. Once fully running, the full 150 MW system will supply power to local communities, especially during Tibet's winter and spring shortages. Such large-scale renewable energy setups can improve energy stability and cut electricity costs, especially in remote places.

What should be done to make home solar panels cheaper?

More tax incentives 🏦

Lower installation costs 🧑‍🔧

Better loan options 💸

They're cheap enough already 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What makes this project stand out is the fact that it shows solar can work even in extreme conditions. It has 170,000 bifacial solar panels that take in sunlight from both sides, making them about 20% more efficient than regular ones. A 20 MW/80 MWh battery system also keeps the power going after the sun goes down. More and more renewable projects are using such storage to help keep energy steady and make clean power more dependable.

This project is also a big win for the environment. Less reliance on dirty energy means cleaner air. Massive solar projects such as this one, China's 3GW Gobi Desert farm, and growing solar communities in the U.S. show that clean energy is essential and no longer just optional.

 "We are witnessing the future," one commenter said.  

Watch now: CEO reveals form of energy that has 'polled across political lines' for over a decade

"I expect the cold and altitude will both be good for solar," another added.

As more people search for affordable and sustainable energy solutions, projects such as this one prove that clean power is possible even in the harshest conditions.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x