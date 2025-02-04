Government announces launch of massive solar project to meet growing demand: 'A steady and reliable power supply'

The benefits go beyond the immediate project.

The world's biggest solar power and battery project just kicked off construction in the Philippines, marking a major step toward a clean energy-dominated future in Southeast Asia, reported Clean Technica.

This massive project will bring stable, affordable power to millions while cutting air pollution.

The Meralco Terra Solar Project will pack a serious punch: 3,500 megawatts of solar capacity paired with 4,500 megawatt-hours of battery storage. Once it's up and running in 2027, more than 2 million Filipino households will get their electricity from this renewable powerhouse.

"This project will energize over 2 million households and reduce carbon emissions by more than 4.3 million metric tons annually. To put that into perspective, it is equivalent of removing 3 million gasoline-powered cars from our roads," said Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the groundbreaking ceremony.

"The impacts and advancements of this project are amongst those that we envisioned when I spoke about energy in my recent State of the Nation Address."

Beyond the environmental benefits, this $3.4 billion investment will create over 10,000 jobs, mostly during construction. The project spans 3,500 hectares across Nueva Ecija and Bulacan provinces, connecting to existing and planned transmission lines to deliver power where it's needed most.

The timing couldn't be better. The Philippines faces rising electricity demand, and this project will deliver reliable, predictable power that keeps costs stable for families and businesses.

"We are working toward a steady and reliable power supply that will meet the demands of today and continuously fuel our ambitions for tomorrow," President Marcos said.

The benefits go beyond the immediate project. Over the next decade, it's expected to generate nearly P23 billion ($393.6 million USD) in financial gains that can support further progress. President Marcos closed the groundbreaking by calling on private companies and government agencies to build similar projects across the Philippines.

Several major energy companies, including Meralco, Terra Solar Philippines, Solar Philippines New Energy Corporation, and MGen Renewable Energy Inc., are bringing this vision to life.

