  • Business Business

Government announces launch of massive solar project to meet growing demand: 'A steady and reliable power supply'

The benefits go beyond the immediate project.

by Leslie Sattler
The benefits go beyond the immediate project.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The world's biggest solar power and battery project just kicked off construction in the Philippines, marking a major step toward a clean energy-dominated future in Southeast Asia, reported Clean Technica.

This massive project will bring stable, affordable power to millions while cutting air pollution.

The Meralco Terra Solar Project will pack a serious punch: 3,500 megawatts of solar capacity paired with 4,500 megawatt-hours of battery storage. Once it's up and running in 2027, more than 2 million Filipino households will get their electricity from this renewable powerhouse.

"This project will energize over 2 million households and reduce carbon emissions by more than 4.3 million metric tons annually. To put that into perspective, it is equivalent of removing 3 million gasoline-powered cars from our roads," said Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the groundbreaking ceremony.

"The impacts and advancements of this project are amongst those that we envisioned when I spoke about energy in my recent State of the Nation Address."

Beyond the environmental benefits, this $3.4 billion investment will create over 10,000 jobs, mostly during construction. The project spans 3,500 hectares across Nueva Ecija and Bulacan provinces, connecting to existing and planned transmission lines to deliver power where it's needed most.

Watch now: This company is making it easier than ever to save money with solar power

The timing couldn't be better. The Philippines faces rising electricity demand, and this project will deliver reliable, predictable power that keeps costs stable for families and businesses.

"We are working toward a steady and reliable power supply that will meet the demands of today and continuously fuel our ambitions for tomorrow," President Marcos said.

The benefits go beyond the immediate project. Over the next decade, it's expected to generate nearly P23 billion ($393.6 million USD) in financial gains that can support further progress. President Marcos closed the groundbreaking by calling on private companies and government agencies to build similar projects across the Philippines.

Which of these factors would be your main motivation for installing solar panels?

Energy independence ⚡

Lower power bills 💰

Helping the planet 🌎

No chance I ever go solar 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Several major energy companies, including Meralco, Terra Solar Philippines, Solar Philippines New Energy Corporation, and MGen Renewable Energy Inc., are bringing this vision to life.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x