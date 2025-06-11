Lawmakers take decisive action to address dangerous chemicals found in drinking water: 'This is a serious health issue'

"We need to make sure that we're doing everything we can."

Delaware lawmakers hope proposed legislation will limit their citizens' exposure to dangerous "forever chemicals" in drinking water.

The state Senate has passed Senate Bill 72, which would provide stricter guidelines on the use of PFAS in drinking water and how it is reported to the public. WHYY reports that the state House is expected to vote on the bill this month.

Supporters say this bill is necessary as the federal government rolls back PFAS restrictions. Last year, the Environmental Protection Agency put into place national standards for drinking water that it said would drastically lower PFAS exposure. But under the Trump administration, the EPA has scaled back some of those limits and restrictions.

"This is a serious health issue, so we need to make sure that we're doing everything we can here in the state of Delaware, regardless of what is done at the federal level," Sen. Darius Brown, the bill's sponsor, told WHYY.

PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are toxic chemicals frequently found in items such as nonstick cookware, stain-resistant clothing, and cosmetics. They are known as forever chemicals because they build up within our bodies and take thousands of years to break down.

Numerous studies have shown hazardous health effects related to PFAS exposure, such as lower activity in our immune systems.

Delaware is no stranger to these chemicals, as they were introduced in the 1940s when chemical company DuPont — headquartered in the capital, Wilmington — created the nonstick coating Teflon. DuPont has since faced lawsuits over its PFAS use.

SB72 sets the same PFAS limits as last year's EPA guidelines, with state water providers required to reach those levels by 2029. It would also mandate the setup of a website to inform residents of their local water's PFAS levels.

Delaware joins several other states in attempting to reduce PFAS exposure. Lawmakers in California, Maine, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania have all proposed legislation related to forever chemicals in drinking water.

