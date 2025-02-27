Officials put freeze on proposal to monitor dangerous chemicals with severe health risks: 'A problem worth addressing'

These chemicals have been linked to an array of health problems.

The Trump administration has withdrawn a proposal that would have required industrial operations to monitor and reduce "forever chemicals" in wastewater discharges.

What's happening?

The draft rule, which would have set limits on the release of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, was sent to the Biden White House for review by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2024. However, the new administration has withdrawn this proposal amid an executive-order freeze on any new federal regulations, North Carolina-based StarNews Online reported.

Why is this change concerning?

StarNews outlined the particular impact that this could have in North Carolina, where high levels of PFAS chemicals were discovered in the Cape Fear River eight years ago, explaining that a lack of federal guidance has hampered the state's progress in the regulation of these contaminants.

But PFAS pollution isn't confined to North Carolina. In fact, one study found that more than 20% of Americans may be exposed to PFAS-laced tap water. These chemicals have been linked to an array of health problems, including decreased fertility, increased risk of certain cancers, and reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infections, per the EPA.

These compounds can also harm wildlife. In fact, scientists from the Environmental Working Group released a map in 2023 that shows that more than 600 species are susceptible to the potential harm caused by PFAS. For instance, researchers in Australia found that turtles exposed to PFAS passed these chemicals on to their offspring, and these hatchlings suffered a "concerning" level of deformities.

What's being done about PFAS?

Emily Donovan, co-founder of Clean Cape Fear, a grassroots community environmental organization, told StarNews that North Carolina lawmakers can still move forward with regulatory action.

"State regulators have the power and authority to set strong limits on PFAS releases," she told the publication. "We have not seen [the Department of Environmental Quality] take a clear and strong initiative in their most recent permit writing efforts and that's a problem worth addressing."

Meanwhile, scientists are hard at work looking for new ways to help break down PFAS, which are notoriously persistent in the environment. For example, a University of Illinois team found a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process. Plus, scientists at the University of Rochester are doing similar work.

You can help reduce your exposure by seeking out PFAS-free brands, opting for nonstick cookware, and limiting your purchases of stain- or water-resistant clothing.

