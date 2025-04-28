  • Business Business

Mechanic sparks outrage with photo of frustrating new Mercedes-Benz dashboard feature: 'I would be absolutely livid over this'

by Ren Venkatesh
Photo Credit: Reddit

Normally, you might avoid unwanted advertising by ignoring a giant billboard or scrolling past a social media promotion. But when ads pop up on your dashboard while you're driving, they're tough to escape.

A photo posted to the r/JustRolledIntoTheShop subreddit last year revealed that the dashboard on his Mercedes vehicle displayed an advertisement for the Masters golf tournament. Responses varied from confused to indignant. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Can't even get away from advertising inside your own f****** car," commented one user.

"Drink your verification can of Mountain Dew Extreme Golf Edition so that the car's ignition may be enabled!" another joked.

A Wired article in February noted that Mercedes isn't the only car maker to have partnerships with other companies in the form of dashboard ads — Jeep owners have found themselves in a similar situation. 

In addition to becoming a casual nuisance and possible distraction for drivers, dashboard advertising is just one symptom of the overall excessiveness of advertising today. From music streaming to news websites to even fortune cookies, we encounter a plethora of advertised information on a day-to-day basis: about 5,000 ads per day, according to a 2023 report by the University of Southern California. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Advertising encourages us to make purchases even when they aren't necessary, spotlighting items that are shiny and new. As a result, when everyday consumers end up with more possessions than they can handle, many of their goods go to waste.

The effects are catastrophic. In 2018 alone, per the Environmental Protection Agency, more than 146 million tons of municipal solid waste were disposed of in landfills. 

Landfill buildup releases methane, a planet-warming gas that directly contributes to our rising temperatures and unexpected weather patterns. Not to mention, excessive shopping habits — especially online shopping, known for its throwaway packaging — aren't great for your mental health, as Time reported.

To break the advertising-consumption-waste cycle, try to remain mindful and grounded and do some research before making any purchases. You can also repurpose, donate, or sell your old waste as well as shop at thrift stores to minimize your part in the consumption culture while saving a little money along the way.

Comments on the Reddit post condemned the in-your-face advertising in general. 

"MB isn't looking to get anyone to buy anything masters related," one user wrote. "… It might influence someone to watch, or buy merch or who knows what."

"I would be absolutely livid over this," said another.

TCD-Newsletter
x