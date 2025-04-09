  • Business Business

Customer sparks outrage with new scheme taking over local restaurants: 'As if that's a good thing'

Commenters on the post shared their frustrations.

by Gabriel Holton
Commenters on the post shared their frustrations.

Photo Credit: iStock

A bizarre new form of advertising has taken over — much to one consumer's annoyance — in an unexpected place: fortune cookies.

In a Reddit post shared to the r/enshittification subreddit, one user shared an image of the so-called "fortune" that reads more like a marketing pitch, saying, "My Fortune Cookie Fortune is an Ad."

Commenters on the post shared their frustrations.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Commenters on the post shared their frustrations.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The actual message on the cookie read, "Imagine earning cashback just for eating," along with an image of a QR code to scan, presumably leading the recipient to the advertising company's website.

While advertising being slipped into personal spaces is not a new concept, the invasion of a staple like fortune cookies seems to have hit a different nerve. Beyond the initial strangeness of the development, this kind of advertising strategy contributes to a larger issue — overconsumption.

On every front, overconsumption poses a threat. It is thought that nearly 40% of food in the United States goes uneaten — a number that is equivalent to nearly 400 pounds of food waste per person, per the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The same is true of other forms of overconsumption, including e-waste, which is the largest growing source of waste in the world. Other data points to the fact that we are using resources 1.7 times faster than the Earth can produce, per Earth Overshoot Day, giving a clear conclusion for overconsumption: It is not sustainable.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

If it continues at the rate that it is currently at, the sheer amount of dirty energy will threaten the quality of life on our planet and increase air pollution.

Users on the post shared their frustrations with advertising schemes like these, calling them out for what they are.

"Googling 'openfortune' takes you to their site (I won't link it here), where they're boasting about 'We transformed the fortune cookie into the ad world's best kept secret' as if that's a good thing," said another commenter on the post.

While it's easy to laugh at the absurdity, the trend of marketing saturating every aspect of life has real consequences. Maybe the real fortune we need is one that reads: Think more, buy less.

Should the government be allowed to control how restaurants run their business?

Never 👎

Only in some cases 🧠

Only for chain restaurants 🍔

Yes in all cases 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x