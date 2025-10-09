Government officials make ambitious move to ban common items from public buildings: 'These are costing us'

"We are demonstrating our commitment to action."

Officials in one community are increasing efforts to reduce the use of plastics in all public buildings and properties.

As the Northern Echo reported, the town of Darlington in England is attempting to cut down on waste by limiting single-use plastics.

For years, experts have sounded the alarm over the potential impacts of plastic pollution and the use of planet-heating dirty fuels during plastic production.

The new effort follows the release of a cabinet report outlining proposed actions to restrict plastics. After detailing the increasing costs of plastic disposal, the Darlington Borough Council also referred to rising "public pressure" to act on our shifting climate.

"Our catering outlets in Hopetown, the Hippodrome, and Dolphin Centre are already abiding by the legal requirements of no plastic cutlery or straws and are going further to source cups and plates that are not single-use plastic," the report reads.

"The Town Hall still uses plastic cups in the committee room and council chamber area. These are costing us, both in terms of purchase and in disposal."

The council has emphasized the importance of reducing waste within its public spaces and working with suppliers and communities to find alternatives to single-use plastics.

According to the report, this can lead to significant cost savings while also reducing the community's carbon footprint.

As researchers continue to make great strides in finding eco-friendly alternatives to plastics, these products are becoming more affordable for large-scale use. However, this can still require a large adjustment period for businesses and individuals.

Plastic products such as Styrofoam are often more convenient to use and still generally cheaper than any alternative.

Despite the learning curve, officials in Darlington view the growing threat of plastic waste as too large to ignore any longer.

"Climate change is a corporate priority," added the cabinet report. "Public scrutiny in this area is growing, and we should consider and set out the climate impacts of decisions.

"Single-use plastic has a direct impact on carbon emissions. By reducing our use of it, we are demonstrating our commitment to action."

