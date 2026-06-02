Amazon recalls glowing fidget spinner balls after easy-to-access batteries pose deadly risk to children

The metal spinner balls are blue and silver, feature a green dot in the center, and were sold with a mini flashlight.

A toy sold on Amazon is raising safety concerns for families with young children following a nationwide recall notice.

Luminous Fidget Spinner Balls from the brand Anzmtosn are being pulled from the market because the included mini flashlight contains removable button-cell batteries, which can be extremely dangerous if swallowed, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The metal spinner balls are blue and silver, feature a green dot in the center, and were sold with a mini flashlight designed to create a glowing effect while the ball spins.

The recall is for model FS0862. Customers can find the model number on the back of the packaging.

The products were manufactured in China and sold on Amazon.com between November 2024 and August 2025 for about $17. The total number of units recalled is around 872.

No injuries had been reported at the time of the recall, but consumers are being told to stop using the mini flashlight immediately and keep it away from children.

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Button cell batteries can cause life-threatening injuries if a child swallows one. These batteries can become lodged in the body and cause severe internal burns in a short period of time.

If you have one of these spinner balls, immediately take the mini flashlight away from children and stop using it. Consumers can contact Anzmtosn for a full refund by emailing Anzmtosn53@163.com.

To get the refund, consumers must remove the flashlight's batteries, properly dispose of them right away, throw away the mini flashlight, and send the company a photo showing it was discarded.

Button cell batteries should not be thrown away loosely, however, as they pose a fire risk. Instead, they should be recycled or disposed of according to local hazardous waste procedures.

If you purchased the toy through Amazon and no longer have the packaging, checking your order history, saved emails, or product photos may help confirm whether the item is model FS0862.

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