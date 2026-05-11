Over 300,000 batteries sold on Amazon recalled over risk of injury, death to children

The recall highlights how skirting legally required protections can shift the burden onto consumers to identify dangerous products.

More than 312,000 lithium coin battery packs sold on Amazon are being recalled because their packaging could put children at risk of serious injury or death, according to USA Today.

On Thursday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall, noting that multiple models of EEMB's lithium coin batteries sold online were packaged in pouches that did not meet federal child-resistance requirements.

According to the CPSC, EEMB USA, a California battery distributor also doing business as A2batt, recalled lithium coin batteries sold in five-, 10-, and 20-count packs. The affected models include CR2025, CR2032, CR2450, CR2477, CR2016, CR1220, CR1225, CR1616, CR1620, CR1632, and CR2025-10.

The recall number is 26-465.

As noted by USA Today, the batteries are silver and marked with "EEMB" and the battery type on the front. They came in white pouches bearing "EEMB" in the upper left corner.

The core issue is the packaging itself; the agency said the pouches did not comply with Reese's Law, the federal requirement for child-resistant packaging for coin and button cell batteries.

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The recalled battery packs were available on Amazon.com between August 2023 and April 2026, priced from $3 to $9.

No injuries or other incidents had been reported when the recall was announced, though the agency still warned that the missing packaging safeguard posed a major danger.

This recall is particularly alarming because coin and button cell batteries can cause life-threatening injuries if swallowed by children.

Swallowing one can cause severe internal burns, serious injury, and death, according to the CPSC. That makes child-resistant packaging a critical safety measure rather than a minor technical requirement.

For households with young children, the risk is especially concerning, as these small batteries can be easily mistaken for harmless objects and may be stored in drawers, cabinets, or other accessible areas around the home.

The recall also highlights how skirting legally required protections can shift the burden onto consumers to identify dangerous products only after they have already been sold.

The CPSC said consumers should stop using the recalled batteries right away and keep them out of reach of children.

EEMB USA is offering full refunds for the affected products. Consumers are also advised to safely dispose of or recycle the batteries in accordance with local hazardous waste rules.

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