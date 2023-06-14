Twitter users spark debate with alleged photos of Tesla’s yet-to-be-released Cybertruck: ‘These do look different to me’

It will be Tesla ’s first new passenger vehicle in over three years.

The internet is buzzing thanks to reports of some front castings spotted at Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory, which seem to be meant for the company’s long-awaited Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck has also been seen on public roads in Texas, and Musk has broadened its public appearances — all, hopefully, showing just how close we finally are to the official rollout.

The excitement is understandable, considering the truck was announced in 2019 with a 2021 release date. Two years behind schedule and with over 1.5 million pre-orders, Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, recently told investors the company would start delivering them in the third quarter of 2023.

The delay may be partly because the Cybertruck is made of stainless steel. Stainless steel doesn’t corrode or require painting, but it’s also expensive, heavy, and hard to shape and weld.

The truck’s release, whenever it happens, will add an exciting new option to the electric vehicle (EV) market. As the New York Times points out, it will be Tesla’s first new passenger vehicle in over three years and could reinvigorate a lineup that some buyers find dated.

It seems possible that more people might make the switch to an EV if they felt they could get one that is bigger and more useful.

This expansion would make the goal of carbon-free transportation more attainable. Transportation is the largest contributor of toxic, heat-trapping gases — so the more people behind the wheel of an EV, the better.

Further, a study from the University of Michigan reports that we will see a bigger reduction in heat-trapping air pollution from the electrification of pickup trucks than for smaller, lighter vehicles.

Greg Keoleian, a professor at Michigan’s School for Environment and Sustainability, said of the study, “Our research clearly shows substantial greenhouse gas emission reductions that can be achieved from transitioning to electrified powertrains across all vehicle classes.”

So let’s hope to get the Cybertruck show on the road.

Joe Tegtmeyer (@JoeTegtmeyer on Twitter) initially posted pictures of the Cybertruck front to Twitter, said, “Check out these interesting images of castings … located in the south Stamping section! These do look different to me, but what do you think?”

For his part, Musk recently told The Verge that “one thing I am confident of saying is that it’s an incredible product. … It’s a Hall of Famer.”

