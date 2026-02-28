Tesla launches game-changing program that could put money back in vehicle owners' pockets: 'This could be very cool'

Tesla has unveiled the Powershare Grid Support Program, its inaugural vehicle-to-grid system for Cybertruck owners.

The program relies on bidirectional charging, meaning the EVs can send excess power to the grid as well as receive energy from it. The Powershare Grid Support Program is limited to Texas Cybertruck owners who are served by CenterPoint Energy and Oncor utilities, according to Electrek. Participants just need a Powershare Gateway and a Universal Wall Connector, which together enable V2G capability.

Owners opt into the program and can set limits on how much energy is discharged. They are compensated through credits on their energy bills. This incentivizes people to purchase EVs, as it shows that it can actually pay to go electric. The program specifically rewards Tesla customers, many of whom may have been worried by the brand's slumping sales and tarnished reputation in the eyes of many.

Cybertrucks have a 123-kilowatt-hour battery, which could bolster Tesla's virtual power plant network across Texas. The state has been struggling with energy volatility under the strain of more frequent extreme weather events. These virtual power plants have helped ease the pressure of the outdated grid.

The U.S. has had to contend with the risks of its strained power grid, particularly given the massive energy demands of an increasing number of AI data centers. The Department of Energy said last year that blackouts could increase a hundredfold by 2030. Alternative energy reserves, such as battery storage systems, can help make the grid more resilient. Investment in this green technology helps people avoid stressful and costly outages.

You can save on both EV charging and home energy by installing solar panels. Generating your own electricity can often be cheaper than public charging or relying on the grid. TCD's Solar Explorer connects you with vetted installers and saves you up to $10,000 on solar installations by curating competitive bids.

EnergySage is another resource that allows you to receive and compare quotes on solar installation. Meanwhile, Qmerit assists homeowners who are interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers by providing free and instant estimates.

Commenters under Electrek's post were intrigued by Tesla's new program.

"This could be very cool," one person said.

"I've been waiting for robust V2G for years now so glad this is happening," another said.

