Urbanites are throwing their money at this new cutting-edge e-scooter: ‘I have got to get me one of these’

A southern California motorbike dealer is adding to its electric two-wheeler fleet after unveiling a new e-scooter that could shake up the market.

CSC Motorcycles has announced pre-sales for its E-RT3 model, and the specs of the machine are enticing, to say the least.

Available in charcoal with either storm blue or wizard green color options, the E-RT3 offers a range of up to 137 miles on a single charge. While factors such as speed and weight of the driver will impact that potential distance, that’s still hugely impressive.

The 72V96Ah lithium-ion battery can be fully charged in just four hours with a fast charger, and it can go from 30-80% charged in just 70 minutes.

And with a top speed of 75 mph and a pre-order price of $6,995 — as Electrek tweeted about — it’s easy to see why CSC is making a name for itself in the electric vehicle space.

CSC describes itself as an “exclusive importer and distributor for some of the most innovative and affordable motorcycles in North America.” While its goal is to provide affordable motorcycle options to the masses, CSC also offers a range of electric bikes and scooters, developing its own range of the latter.

It released its first electric motorcycle, the City Slicker, in 2018. Per Revzilla.com, CSC’s business development consultant Joe Berk described how impressed he was with the model when taking his first ride in China: “The bikes literally felt like they were trying to squirt out from under me. They were incredibly quick off the line. It was a cool experience. My strong feeling when I rode them was, ‘I have got to get me one of these!'”

It’s no surprise that California-based CSC would have a focus on developing two-wheeled machines that produce zero tailpipe pollution.

In recent years, California has seen several climate-related wildfires. In fact, eight of the 10 largest wildfires in the state’s history have happened in the last six years, according to data from Cal Fire via Reuters.

So, cleaner electric models like those CSC is developing will be welcome on California’s roads in the battle to stop further devastation caused by extreme weather, which is exacerbated by polluting gases from internal combustion engines.

According to Electrek, the closest competitor to the E-RT3 in the electric scooter market in terms of performance is the BMW CE04. That model also provides a top speed of 75 mph and a similar range. However, with the BMW at $13,000, it’s easy to see why the CSC model might be a more favorable option.

The cost saving could be crucial in terms of accessibility in the move away from bikes and scooters powered by dirty fuel. Electric versions allow for easy transportation and quick commuting, and having more affordable models should encourage greater uptake and lead to improved air quality.

The E-RT3 is expected to begin arriving in customers’ driveways by November 2023, per the CSC website, with pre-orders available now with a fully refundable $300 deposit.

