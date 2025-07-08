  • Business Business

Shopper stunned after coming across odd new food product at grocery store: 'Probably tastes like plastic and stale air'

"Overpriced and in an oversized container."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
Photo Credit: Reddit

A shopper called out Crunch Pak after discovering one of its snack kits contained an unusual combo served in a heaping portion of plastic.  

What's happening?

In the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, the shopper shared an image of Crunch Pak's Reese's minis medley, which contains apple slices and mini cups of the popular candy and is sold in plastic. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

While several commenters suggested the apple-Reese's cup combo was odd, others were on board with the flavor profile. Regardless, many believed that Crunch Pak could have manufactured a product with less plastic and less potential for waste. 

"This seems like some half a**** attempt at competing with Lunchly," one person wrote. "The apple will get tossed every time because it probably tastes like plastic and stale air."

"I know packing a lunch is a hassle for some, but even I can pack my own snacks," a third said.

Why is this important?

While plastics can keep food fresh for longer, helping prevent unnecessary food waste, they're also ecologically damaging — usually derived from polluting dirty fuels and taking tens to hundreds or even thousands of years to decompose. 

What's more, plastics may contain more than 16,000 chemicals, according to the Plastic Pollution Coalition, which found 400-plus "hazardous chemicals of concern" on the major types of plastic it tested, including food packaging

Fortunately, researchers are exploring alternatives to plastic packaging. For example, a team at India's National Institute of Technology Rourkela developed a biodegradable seafood packaging that warns consumers when something is no longer safe by changing color.

Is Crunch Pak doing anything to reduce waste?

On its website, Crunch Pak says it is "actively exploring" more sustainable packaging options, including fiber-based trays and compostable films.   

The company, which grows most of its fruit in Washington's Wenatchee Valley, also uses hydroelectric (water) energy to help power its operations and is saving more than 3.7 million gallons of water each year through small changes, such as switching to high-efficiency nozzles. 

How can I reduce waste from the grocery store more broadly?

The average person loses about $750 each year on unused food, but making a list before you go to the store can help you cut down on impulse purchases. When you get home, consider storing some items in the freezer to extend their shelf life.

Meanwhile, you can reduce plastic waste by bringing shopping bags from home, avoiding products sold in single-use plastics, and packing snacks in reusable, eco-friendly bags.

x