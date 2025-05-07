Researchers create revolutionary material that could change the way we keep food fresh — here's why it's a game-changer

The material is made from three natural ingredients.

A new innovation in seafood packaging could help cut plastic pollution, reduce food waste, and make your next meal safer — all at once.

A team of researchers in India has created a smart, sustainable seafood wrap that could change the way we keep food fresh, according to Packaging Gateway.

Developed at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela, the new packaging is biodegradable and changes color to show when seafood is no longer safe to eat — making it easier for people to reduce waste and protect their health.

The film is made from three natural ingredients: kodo millet starch, gum tragacanth, and beetroot peel extract. It reacts to changes in pH levels — a key sign of spoilage — by shifting color.

That means shoppers and food sellers can spot freshness at a glance, with no opening or guessing required. The color change comes from betalains, natural pigments in beetroot that respond to gases released as seafood begins to spoil.

This isn't just convenient — it's a step toward cutting down plastic waste and pollution.

Most food packaging is made from fossil fuels, which contribute to global warming and fill landfills and oceans with microplastics. Switching to biodegradable, plant-based alternatives helps reduce that damage and supports healthier communities dealing with the effects of climate change.

Explaining the process behind the innovation, professor Preetam Sarkar said: "We first extracted starch from kodo millet by soaking, grinding, filtering, and drying the grains.

"The beetroot peel extract was prepared separately and then combined with the starch, gum tragacanth, and a small amount of glycerol to cast the films. These were dried and tested for their pH sensitivity and effectiveness in monitoring seafood freshness."

Currently, the film costs about 900 Indian rupees (around $10.60) per kilogram to produce in the lab, but that could drop to 400-600 rupees per kilogram with larger-scale manufacturing. Researchers are already in talks with seafood businesses to test the packaging in real-world conditions.

If successful, this innovation could make it easier for people to keep food safe, cut down on waste, and reduce our reliance on harmful plastics.

