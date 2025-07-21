Leaked details of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo's contract spark outrage: 'At what amount does it become enough money?'

"There's a certain point where you look at all that and ask yourself, can I actually spend all of that?"

Perhaps the most overpaid professionals in the world are pro athletes. And while everyone is entitled to earn as much as they can to support their family and lifestyle, at a certain point, when does it become enough?

Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, is a world-renowned soccer player who holds the status of being the highest-paid professional athlete in the world. Ronaldo, who has a net worth of $1 billion, generates income from several revenue streams, including his numerous sponsorship deals. But the value on his contract with his current team, Al-Nassr, in the Saudi Pro League, is enough to make the average person's head spin.

A subreddit community recently got hold of all of the contract incentives Ronaldo receives in his contract. According to the document, for every goal Ronaldo scores, he makes £80,000, which is about $108,000. That's more than most U.S. citizens make per year.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Other Reddit communities have also seen this image. One Reddit poster said, "Just lend us an incy wincy bit of your contract, please, Mr Ronaldo."

The absurd incentives Ronaldo gets have left many wondering what he plans to do with all of that money. Ronaldo is just one of many world-famous celebrities who make more money than most people could ever dream of.

This raises the question of whether rich individuals, such as Ronaldo, have a moral obligation to donate some of their earnings to charitable causes. Even just a tiny fraction of Ronaldo's earnings would make a huge impact for environmental groups or nonprofits that struggle to get by.

Ronaldo has a history of supporting charitable causes throughout his career. Even still, his contract will ensure he has a seemingly endless amount of money that can continue to go to those who need it.

However, Ronaldo is also known for frequently using environmentally damaging luxuries, such as private jets for transportation.

One Reddit user asked, "At what amount does it become enough money?"

"There's a certain point where you look at all that and ask yourself, can I actually spend all of that?" another user added. "2 weeks on his salary and I can live very comfortably for the rest of my life."

