Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after recent interview: 'I can buy whatever I want'

An interview with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is making rounds after he spent a big chunk of the interview discussing his wealth. During the conversation with Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ronaldo compared his net worth to winning the Ballon d'Or and talked openly about becoming a billionaire at 39, according to Forbes.

He also revealed that his most expensive purchase ever is a private jet he bought about a year ago. "I can buy whatever I want, but I don't need it," Ronaldo told Morgan.

In the interview, Ronaldo said he hits financial milestones the same way he hits sports records: "I reached that number and I was very proud," he said, according to Forbes.

The outlet reported that the jet in question is a Bombardier Global Express XRS featuring a custom black-and-grey paint job, his silhouette on the side, and a refurbished cream interior.

The 15-year-old jet can seat 14 passengers, sleep up to five people, and is estimated to be worth around $57 million. He also estimated that he owns about 42 luxury cars, but it's an estimation because he simply lost count of the exact number.

Ronaldo's shopping habits have been scrutinized before because of the pollution linked to the private jet he discussed in the Morgan interview. Frequent jet usage creates a large carbon output, and the climate impact from private aviation is higher per passenger than commercial flights. Plus, leaked contract details said Ronaldo's earnings soared after a deal with his Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr, tying his spending power directly to industries with heavy environmental impacts.

Pollution output from transportation is also part of the conversation, considering his large car collection. According to the EPA, alternatively, electric vehicles produce no tailpipe pollution and reduce heat-trapping pollution when powered by clean energy. Choosing cleaner transportation, like switching to an EV or choosing low-impact travel options in general, is something individuals can do that's opposite to Ronaldo's admission that he treats cars like expensive decor.

"It's like buying a painting. I'm not going to drive that car, it's an investment. I don't know how many cars I have, I don't count," he told Morgan.

Talking openly about environmental choices, even if it's concerning your favorite sports player, with friends and family, can help ground discussions about the impact of egregious wealth.

