City of Copenhagen implements innovative program to reward tourists for good behavior — here's how it works

Copenhagen has introduced a reward system for tourists who take part in climate-friendly initiatives.

Denmark is a popular tourist spot, with international visitors flocking there in droves, especially from June through August. In 2023, there were 12 million international overnight stays in Copenhagen alone. To help increase sustainability, the city has launched "CopenPay" — a scheme that aims to reward visitors who participate in green actions with perks, including free attraction tours, rentals, and lunches.

As reported by the New York Times, actions rewarded with perks encompass a range of things, from cycling and taking the train to taking part in beach cleanups or volunteering at urban farms.

Those who turn up at the National Gallery of Denmark with plastic waste will be treated to a workshop on how to transform this waste into art, and those who take a train or cycle to Copenhagen's iconic heating plant will get a chance to ski down the slope on the building's roof.

The pilot project ran through August 11, and over 20 local attractions took part in the project. Tourists can show proof by providing train tickets or even photos of themselves biking or taking part in cleanup efforts.

Globally, tourist destinations are becoming overwhelmed with visitors, and several places have introduced restrictions. Amsterdam has banned cruise ships to help reduce pollution. Norway has imposed restrictions on cruise ships. And Venice has introduced a tourist tax to help keep numbers down.

Instead of restricting visitors, CopenPay aims to get tourists to think more about acting sustainably and place less of a burden on the planet.

Sustainable tourism is on the rise, with several travel companies launching sustainable travel initiatives. Expedia has launched two travel initiatives to help tourists be more eco-conscious, and TootBus is introducing a fleet of electric vehicles to make sightseeing more eco-friendly.

If the scheme in Copenhagen is a success, maybe more cities will look to combine sustainability initiatives with tourism. The plan has attracted a lot of attention so far, with several commenters making positive remarks.

"This is a fantastic idea," said one commenter.

"Kudos for incentivizing environmentally responsible behavior," said another.

