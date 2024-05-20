Expedia announces new programs to benefit tourists and local communities: 'A travel industry that prioritizes both people and the planet'

Expedia found that 90% of travelers seek sustainable travel options, and half are willing to pay more for those.

Expedia is launching two new sustainable travel initiatives to help tourists be more eco-conscious and support local communities.

According to a report on Edie, Expedia and the Travel Foundation have partnered to create the Destination Climate Champions program.

This groundbreaking initiative will instill in the staff of companies that promote destinations — also known as destination management organizations (DMOs) — the knowledge and skills to develop climate action plans for specific destinations.

It's in the pilot phase in 30 destinations in the northwest U.S., Europe, and New Zealand. There are plans to expand it globally later this year.

Vice President of Expedia Group Media Solutions Rob Torres said, "Our partnership with Travel Foundation reflects our shared vision of a travel industry that prioritizes both people and the planet."

The second program, called Destination Giveback, supports local communities. Expedia and DMO partners donate to local causes to aid marketing and boost tourism. For example, Expedia Group donated $100,000 to Destination Canada and the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada to increase Indigenous tourism.

Expedia is launching the initiatives because of research from its Expedia Group Media Solutions. The company found that 90% of travelers seek sustainable travel options, and half are willing to pay more for those.

Tourism's impact on the plant is not insignificant. It accounts for 8% of polluting gases globally, but it is expected to increase to 6.5 billion metric tons by 2025, a 44% increase from 2013. These programs will help tackle the growing effect on the climate.

The Destination Giveback program can help bring in more tourism money for local communities, which will benefit the residents of the cities by boosting the economy. Also, creating sustainable practices will create a healthier community for all tourist destinations by cutting back on polluting gases. It's a win-win for travelers and local residents.

These programs are not standalone initiatives. They have grown out of Expedia Group's larger climate goals, which the company revealed in its Climate Action Plan last year. The plan underscores the company's commitment to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040.

More brands are creating sustainable initiatives. Take Alaska Airlines, for instance, which offers its customers an option to buy sustainable aviation fuel credits while earning mileage points.

For related progress, check out the TCD Guide for supporting eco-friendly initiatives by your favorite brands.

