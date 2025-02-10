New high-tech facility in Connecticut could completely transform state's growing problem: 'As we look to the future...'

Trash is piling up, and Connecticut is running out of places to put it. But a new facility in Preston could transform the state's waste problem into an opportunity for innovation. Reworld, formerly known as Covanta, is planning a cutting-edge waste recovery plant that could redefine how Connecticut handles its garbage, reported The Day.

With the closure of Hartford's trash-to-energy plant and aging incineration sites, Connecticut has fewer remaining facilities left and has been shipping nearly 1 million tons of waste out of state annually in recent years. But Reworld's new facility, known as a thermomechanical treatment facility, aims to change that.

The proposed plant would process about 500,000 tons of waste annually, using high-efficiency thermal processing to extract recyclable materials, generate energy, and significantly cut landfill reliance — mostly importantly, the company says, that's all while producing fewer emissions than traditional incinerators.

"As we look to the future, our goal is to help address Connecticut's immediate waste disposal needs while also creating long-term economic and environmental benefits for local communities in this region," said Tom Koltis, Reworld's senior vice president of negative carbon and infrastructure development.

Reworld is in early talks with local officials to build this innovative plant next to its aging incinerator, which is infamous in the area for a humming sound unpopular with residents and would eventually be shut down under the plan. While no formal plans have been submitted yet and it's unclear whether there would truly be an improvement in the humming noise for those who live nearby, the proposal would need approval before moving forward.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Resources Recovery Authority (SCRRRA) is moving forward with another eco-friendly project on the same site: a commercial food waste composting facility. Expected to launch in early 2025, the composting operation would transform food scraps into a nutrient-rich soil additive, cutting down on landfill waste.

The state has already approved a $4.5 million grant for the project, with an additional $400,000 recently secured from the Department of Agriculture for composting equipment. SCRRRA hopes the facility will help divert up to 25% of regional food waste from the trash stream.

These efforts come at a crucial time. Waste disposal costs in Connecticut have skyrocketed, and experts predict they'll climb even higher if sustainable solutions aren't implemented soon.

"We've seen an inflationary spike in tip fees. It was $70-75 (per ton) before Hartford closed, and now it's over $125. It's gone up precipitously," SCRRRA Executive Director David Aldridge said. "We're fortunate we have this contract, so our tip fees have not followed the rest of the state. So, we fully expect when our contract ends in 2030, we will be subject to market prices."

SCRRRA, which once owned and operated the Preston waste-to-energy plant, sold the facility years ago. In the meantime, the agency has an agreement to send waste to Lisbon, but that contract is set to expire in 2030 — adding urgency to the search for long-term waste solutions.

If approved, Reworld's high-tech facility and SCRRRA's composting plant could mark a major shift toward a cleaner, more cost-effective waste management system — reducing landfill reliance while helping to stabilize disposal costs.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.