Innovative company launches game-changing new product to replace common household item: 'It's great to see'

Swedish packaging company Billerud has created a recyclable paper solution that could help businesses move away from plastic while still using their existing machinery, reported Packaging Gateway.

This innovative material, called ConFlex HeatSeal, allows companies to stay efficient while reducing their environmental impact. The paper-based alternative delivers strong sealing performance similar to plastic but with a smaller carbon footprint, making sustainability more accessible for businesses.

A leading Swedish furniture brand has already adopted the new packaging for its bedding products. You can expect this solution to expand into other industrial and hygiene packaging applications as more companies look to reduce their plastic use.

Paper packaging like ConFlex HeatSeal represents a growing trend in sustainable materials that work with current manufacturing systems. Companies can switch without completely overhauling their production lines, removing a major barrier to greener packaging options.

When you choose products with paper packaging instead of plastic, you help decrease the demand for dirty fuels used to make plastics, which reduces planet-warming pollution. This shift away from plastic also means fewer microplastics in our environment and food chain, creating healthier communities while helping protect against extreme weather events fueled by the changing climate.

The transition to paper-based packaging benefits your health directly, too. Unlike plastic, which can leach chemicals into products over time, paper provides a safer alternative for items that come into contact with your food, clothing, and household goods.

"With ConFlex HeatSeal, we offer a commercially viable, heat-sealable paper that supports businesses to transition away from plastic," said Robert Torstensson, vice president of Billerud's paper business area, according to Packaging Gateway. "It delivers strong sealing performance and recyclability within existing paper recovery systems and works within slightly modified converting processes where Billerud provides transition support."

Torstensson added, "It's great to see how we live our purpose to make high-performance packaging materials for a low-carbon society through innovation."

