Game-changing program transforms how households pay for power: 'Will see more homeowners ... cut their energy bills'

A partnership out of the United Kingdom is building housing developments with solar panels and energy storage systems. The solar energy provider Gryd teamed with property developer Zero in Development for the creative collaboration.

The first location is at the Lower Farm Mews housing development in Tittleshall, Norfolk. Nine homes will come equipped with full-size rooftop solar PV developments installed alongside battery energy storage systems. The solar equipment is being fully paid for by Gryd. Homeowners will pay a low, fixed monthly fee that will cover servicing, monitoring, and maintenance of the systems.

Community solar projects like this one are extremely beneficial for many reasons. First and foremost, they provide stability to the electric grid and promote energy independence. And more people relying on solar power means less burning of dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas. This helps lead to a cool and cleaner future for all.

And this is only the latest in good news on the community solar front. Another venture in the United Kingdom installed solar panels on schools and community buildings, and can now power 370 homes for an entire year. And community solar programs introduced several years ago in America are saving five million households about one billion dollars.

The homes in the Lower Mews development will also come with heat pumps, which are incredibly cost and energy efficient at managing temperature in homes. They can save consumers nearly $400 per year on energy costs. And Mitsubishi can help homeowners find the right affordable heat pump.

The leaders behind this United Kingdom collaboration were excited about the possibilities. "This partnership will see more homeowners … cut their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint," said Mohamed Gaafar, CEO and co-founder of Gryd.

