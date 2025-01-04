EV drivers share experiences after shopper considers going electric — here's what they had to say

"I bought a Leaf, a slow EV, and it's the fastest car I've ever owned."

A prospective EV driver posted in the subreddit r/electricvehicles, asking for advice before they made a new car purchase. "I'm right on the verge of buying one but looking for something fun and wondered if I was on the right path," they wrote. "What's your experience?"

The user was met with unwavering support for switching to an EV and was offered great advice from hundreds of commenters.

"Driving EVs has been the most exciting road driving of sub $200k vehicles I've done," one commenter wrote.

"I bought a Leaf, a slow EV, and it's the fastest car I've ever owned," another said.









Others commented on benefits such as a lack of shifting, instant torque, and quieter and more relaxed drives filled with audiobooks.

On average, electric vehicle owners save $1,500 on gas and maintenance yearly, and new models of EVs can qualify for up to a $7,500 tax credit.

EV owners can also reduce their carbon pollution. Tesla users saved 20 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere in 2023 alone. Regardless of the brand and model, all-electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions, whereas a typical internal combustion engine vehicle will produce 4.6 metric tons of CO2 every year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

A few simple swaps at home and in your daily life can make a big impact on the environment. Switching to a hybrid or electric vehicle, choosing to wash all your laundry with cold water, installing solar panels, and sealing gaps in your house to make your air conditioning and heating units more efficient can each greatly reduce your carbon impact.

If you want to make your next car an EV, this starter's guide is a good place to begin.

