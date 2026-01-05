State finally unlocks $14,000 rebates for home appliance upgrades: 'The biggest home energy incentives ... offered to date'

Colorado has unlocked thousands of dollars for home upgrades — and a piece of equipment that could drastically slash heating and cooling costs qualifies for the program.

As detailed by the Pasago Springs Sun, the Colorado Energy Office (CEO) released its first wave of consumer-facing rebates through the Home Energy Rebate Program in November.

Qualified households could snag up to $14,000 in savings on energy-efficient upgrades that lower energy costs, improve indoor air quality, and boost home safety.

While insulation, air sealing, and electrical panel wiring are included in the program — and are undoubtedly crucial components in keeping your utility bills lower — the rebates for efficient HVAC systems are perhaps the most enticing qualifying item.





That's because heating and cooling account for more than half of the average American household's energy consumption, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

CEO executive director Will Toor highlighted another benefit of the rebate program — first established under the Inflation Reduction Act. Burning dirty fuels for heating and water heating is one of the top sources of air pollution in the Centennial State, but switching to energy-efficient equipment significantly reduces demand on the grid — and therefore demand for polluting fuels.

"These incentives … will save people money on their energy bills, while playing a key role in achieving our climate goals. These are the biggest home energy incentives the state has offered to date, and we're excited to work with Colorado families," Toor told the Pasago Springs Sun.

The list of contractors participating in the rebate program is growing in Colorado, per the report. For now, the state is extending rebates to single-family and manufactured/mobile homes, and owners and renters may qualify. Next year, small multifamily buildings will join the eligibility mix.

