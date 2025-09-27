Lawsuit accuses officials of failing to address major public health hazard: 'Urgent'

Colorado's air regulators are under fire after environmental groups accused them of dragging their feet on crucial pollution permits. The lawsuit claims the delays put residents' health at risk.

What's happening?

The Denver Post reported that two environmental groups have taken Colorado's air-pollution regulators to court, alleging they failed to issue timely permits for oil and gas operations in Adams County. The Center for Biological Diversity and 350 Colorado filed suit over delays involving Magellan Pipeline Terminals' Aurora facility and Crestone Peak Resources' Mustang Booster Station, both of which continue to operate without updated permits.

According to the lawsuit, these lapses jeopardize the health of nearby residents who are already exposed to higher levels of dirty air.

"This is an urgent public health issue," said Dr. Nikita Habermehl, a pediatric emergency physician and 350 Colorado member, "and we need action to ensure polluters are held accountable to protect people and communities."

Why is pollution regulation important?

Title V air permits regulate how much and what type of pollution facilities are allowed to release. They also give local residents a voice to express concerns and request conditions. Without updated permits, the companies are allowed to continue operating on their existing permits. In one facility's case, it dates back to 2020. For the other facility, this is its first permit application, meaning it's allowed to operate under the application terms until a decision is made.

Without careful oversight of the pollution these companies are generating, it leaves communities vulnerable to toxic pollutants in the air that can worsen asthma, cause respiratory illness, and even contribute to cancer. These facilities are also located in areas already struggling to meet federal air quality standards.

What's being done about regulating pollution?

The lawsuit is asking for a firm deadline for the state to issue overdue permits and restore accountability. While the companies involved fulfilled their obligations by submitting applications on time, the state's backlog has created dangerous gaps in oversight.

Advocates say stronger enforcement of clean air laws is essential, but everyday people can also make a difference by supporting organizations pressing for regulatory accountability, pushing policymakers for better oversight, and advocating for cleaner energy alternatives that reduce our dependence on dirty energy sources like oil and gas.

We've seen similar scenarios where communities fought back against harmful pollution, including battles over industrial pollution in Texas and efforts to strengthen federal clean air protections. Stories like these continue to show that addressing pollution at the policy level not only safeguards public health but also protects ecosystems for generations to come.

