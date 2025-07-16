Court issues ruling to hold companies accountable for releasing toxic substances: 'Polluters will not have free rein'

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that state environmental officials can continue to uphold an important law that holds polluters accountable, especially when it comes to cleaning up hazardous "forever chemicals."

On June 24, the court upheld the state's ability to enforce its Spills Law, allowing the Department of Natural Resources to step in when toxic substances are released into the environment, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

This means if something hazardous gets into the ground or water, the state can make the responsible party clean it up, even if that substance hasn't been officially added to a list through a long legal process.

"The Supreme Court's decision today means that polluters will not have free rein to discharge harmful contaminants like PFAS into our land, water, and air without reporting it or taking responsibility for helping clean up those contaminants," Governor Tony Evers said in a press release. "It's a great day for Wisconsinites and the work to protect and preserve our state's valuable natural resources for future generations."

PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are synthetic chemicals found in everything from nonstick pans to raincoats. They're called "forever chemicals" because they don't break down naturally. These substances have been linked to cancer, hormone issues, and other health problems. Most people are already exposed to small amounts, often through drinking water.

For communities in Wisconsin dealing with PFAS contamination, this ruling means the state can continue acting quickly to help. Without this law, officials would need to wait months or even years to go through red tape before stepping in.

Critics of the ruling, like Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, argue that it puts too much power in the hands of government officials and creates confusion about which chemicals are considered hazardous. But supporters say it's a common-sense approach that lets the state act fast to protect people's health, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

To reduce your own exposure to PFAS, you can swap out nonstick cookware, check for PFAS in personal care products, or filter your drinking water. You can also support clean water policies and vote for leaders who prioritize public health and environmental protection.

As this ruling shows, strong laws and public pressure can make a big difference, especially for communities living with pollution every day.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Governor Evers said the decision was a "historic victory."

