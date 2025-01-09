State leaders celebrate windfall of cash from federal government: 'Tremendous results for our state'

Illinois can thank the Inflation Reduction Act for these grants.

In a sweeping effort to reduce pollution, the state of Illinois is getting more than half a billion dollars from the federal government to put toward clean energy investments.

Gov. JB Pritzker and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, both of Illinois, celebrated the two grants, per WGEM. The grants support the state's efforts to curb pollution and transition toward renewable energy.

The first grant is a $430 million Climate Pollution Reduction Grant, and the second grant amounts to $95 million from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Ports Program.

Money from the grants will help fund sustainable initiatives across sectors, including the transportation, agriculture, and construction industries. Per WGEM, the money will go toward charging infrastructure for heavy-duty vehicles, clean building technology, and the transition toward sustainable agriculture.

"This tremendous partnership between state and federal agencies has once again yielded tremendous results for our state, cleaner air and water, stronger and more sustainable infrastructure and further economic growth and opportunity," Pritzker said, per WGEM.

The state of Illinois can thank the Inflation Reduction Act for these grants. Under the IRA, these climate grants and investments were made possible.

What's more, the climate investment will help the state reach its goal of transitioning toward 100% clean energy by 2050. Widespread adoption of clean energy will significantly reduce the total amount of pollution heating the planet, protecting the environment while safeguarding communities from extreme weather.

"The Inflation Reduction Act invested in communities, clean energy jobs and manufacturing for all Americans regardless of whether they live or what their party affiliation may be," Durbin said, per WGEM.

The Inflation Reduction Act does not just benefit states as a whole, though. Homeowners across the U.S. can take advantage of IRA tax credits and rebates, earning thousands of dollars when they make eco-friendly updates to their homes. By making environmentally conscious updates, such as installing solar panels or switching to an induction stove, you can significantly reduce your household's carbon footprint while saving hundreds of dollars on your utility bills.

