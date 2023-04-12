Only 11 states are in the elite ‘100% club’ — here’s what that means and how to check if your state is included

The transition to clean energy, while slow, appears to be inevitable. Many cities, and even some whole countries, have commitments to operating entirely on clean energy like solar and wind power in the coming decades.

Iceland, on the other hand, is already almost at the finish line, with approximately 85% of its electricity being generated by clean geothermal methods.

Eleven states in the U.S. have pledged a complete transformation of their energy sectors as well, with Minnesota being the most recent one to join what some call the “100% club” as of February of this year. With a new law, the state has vowed to use strictly clean energy by 2040.

“Minnesota will continue to lead the way in combating climate change, and we’ll create clean energy jobs in the process,” Governor Tim Walz said in a press statement after signing the legislation. “This bill is an essential investment in our future that will continue to pay off for generations to come.”

Governor Walz added that the law will require utility companies to get a minimum percentage of their energy from renewable sources, starting at 80% by 2030 and eventually scaling up to 100%.

This follows the same direction of previous Minnesota legislation passed in 2007, which mandated utility companies pull in at least 25% of their power from clean energy.

The other 10 states with similar renewable energy pledges are Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, and California.

Changes like these are vital steps toward a cleaner, greener future. Conventional energy sources, like oil and gas, are wreaking havoc on the planet as they trap more heat in our atmosphere and cause temperatures to warm.

Of course, we don’t have to just sit around and wait for positive change to happen, either. If you are interested in bringing your state into the “100% club,” consider finding your local climate action group and lobbying your local elected officials to leave dirty energy behind for good.

